Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania dental offices may reopen for procedures, but with a limited range of services. On Friday, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced she was releasing guidelines for dental offices to begin resuming some non-emergency services. Dental offices have only been permitted to perform emergency procedures since mid-March.

Routine cleanings, however, are still not permitted. Any procedure that may produce a spray from a patient’s mouth is still off limits. Dental professionals also must wear the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). N95 masks must be worn.

The guidance states: “Providers may perform non-aerosolizing, non-urgent and non-emergent care only if proper PPE, per OSHA guidance, is available for all dental care practitioners, including dental hygienists. Procedures that create a visible spray that contain large particle droplets of water should not be performed because they are considered aerosol generating; however, as a last resort when clinically necessary, aerosol generating procedures are allowed, only if proper PPE, per OSHA guidance, is available for all dental care practitioners including dental hygienists, since not all patients who have COVID-19 are symptomatic, i.e., they could be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic.”

Patients also should be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, including checking temperature. Social distancing must be practiced at dental offices and patients must wash or sanitize their hands frequently. Patients also will be required to wear a mask when not undergoing a procedure, according to the guidance.

Dr. Levine urged that teledentistry still be practiced when possible. “There is still no data available to assess the risk of COVID-19 transmission during dental procedures; however, there is a better understanding of which procedures have increased risk of transmission and how to utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to reduce the risk,” her guidance states.

It will be up to individual dental practices to secure PPE. The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency “are not currently prioritizing dental practices for PPE distribution,” according to the guidance.

You can view the full guidance release here: