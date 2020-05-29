The Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resource Management has reopened ATV and motorcycle trails and is gradually reopening state park facilities based on the "Red, Yellow, Green" county classifications.

Remember that ATV riding is only permitted on designated trails in Pennsylvania state forests. Forest roads, state parks, and state game lands are not open to ATV riding. Rangers and forest district staff will be patrolling the forests and will enforce regulations.

All ATV owners are advised that vehicle registrations that were scheduled to expire through May 31 have been extended to June 30.

Facilities in state parks/forests regardless of county status

At least one restroom will be open in day use areas and marinas, with additional cleaning protocols in place

Trails, lakes, rivers, streams, forests, roads, and parking areas are open

Marinas are open or will open on their normal opening dates

Shoreline mooring sites are open

Picnic pavilions, playgrounds, nature play areas, interpretive centers, amphitheaters, and group camping facilities are closed indefinitely

Beach and pool facilities remain closed through at least June 5

Picnic tables will be moved to facilitate social distancing

Campsites and cabins should only be used by individuals who live in the same household

All indoor events canceled

Facilities in "yellow" counties

Park and forest offices and tent/RV camping began opening on May 22

Cabins, cottages, lodges, yurts scheduled to open on June 12

The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle State Park, Centre County, reopened on May 15

Public golf courses in Caledonia and Evansburg State Park and Michaux State Forest are authorized to be reopened. They are privately owned and operated

Boat concessions are allowed to reopen but may choose not to. These are also privately-owned; call your state park office to see if they are open

Outdoor events are allowed as long as fewer than 25 people participate

"Red" county state park/forest facility status

Boat concessions, which are privately operated, will remain closed

Except for the one restroom in each day-use area, all facilities will remain closed

All programs, events, and gatherings are canceled through at least June 15

Visitors can help keep state parks and forest lands safe by following these practices:

Avoid crowded parking lots and trailheads

Bring a bag and either carry out your trash or dispose of it properly

Clean up after pets

People who live in areas still under stay-at-home orders are asked not to travel long distances for outdoor recreation and should instead seek opportunities close to home.

Avoid activities that put you at greater risk of injury, so you don’t require a trip to the emergency room

To help avoid exposure to COVID-19 and protect others while enjoying the outdoors: