The school year is winding down, but there are still opportunities for parents to introduce new lessons to kids at home.

Parents, educators, and students across the country are being given alternate resources, some online, to study outside of the classroom. Connecting and learning about nature is a great way to keep kids of all ages engaged and occupied.

DCNR offers a few resources to explore your local environment while staying close to home:

-- Project Learning Tree offers 12 nature walk activities for various age groups. A simple way to take learning outside, and have children interact with their environment through nature.

-- Project WILD and Growing Up WILD “Learning at Home” resources for parents features online wildlife-based conservation and environmental lessons that foster responsible actions toward wildlife.

-- The Penn Museum is offering unique ideas for kids and their families. From creating creatures at home to making your own mosaic to figuring out where your lunch came from.

-- The Carnegie Science Center offers doing fun science activities to engage with your kids with ingredients you have at home.

The Game Commission recently launched Wildlife on WiFi, a hub of conservation and wildlife-themed educational lessons, activities, videos, and live animal webcams accompanying themes of:

-- Wildlife Science

-- Discover Backyard Wildlife

-- Celebrate Pennsylvania Birds

-- NOAA Live! Webinars for Kids features a different NOAA expert/topic and a question and answer session. Events are targeted to grades 2-8. Each session runs 45 - 60 minutes and is close-captioned in English and Spanish.

The PA Association of Environmental Educators has additional resources available on its Teaching EE At Home webpage for parents and teachers.

Reprinted from the May 13 DCNR Resource newsletter.