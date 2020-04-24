Chamber of Commerce free webinar: Monday, April 27, 1:30 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to create unprecedented challenges for employers across Pennsylvania and the nation.

The Pennsylvania Chamber Educational Foundation and Pennsylvania Bankers Association are presenting a free 1-hour webinar to review the recently enacted Payroll Protection Program.

The webinar will include information on the process banks follow to provide loans to small business and useful tips for small businesses applying for loans.

Webinar highlights

Clem Rosenberger, President and CEO for NexTier Bank & Federal Policy Committee Chair, PA Bankers, to present an update on the Payroll Protection Plan (PPP), explain the requirements for business to qualify, and present best practices for small business to follow when applying for the loans.

Then PA Chamber President and CEO Gene Barr, and PA Bankers President and CEO Duncan Campbell will provide a brief coronavirus update and the latest developments for Pennsylvania employers and banks.

The webinar will cover:

A review of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) elements and what this means for business

Who is qualified to receive a loan under the PPP

What process most banks follow to determine how the loans are administered

The process small businesses or non-profit should follow to apply for the loan

The minimal requirements to be eligible

How loan forgiveness is defined

Best practices for compliance

Latest update on COVID-19 for PA employers

The speakers will open up the last few minutes of the webinar to answer questions from participants.

