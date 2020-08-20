Lewisburg, Pa. – The United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg now has a cumulative total of 85 positive COVID-19 cases among inmates, with 33 being active cases and 52 recovered cases, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website.

Previously, it was reported there were 46 positive cases among inmates the week ending on August 7. Inmates have been quarantined in their cells.

Related Reading: USP Lewisburg now reports 46 more inmates positive for COVID-19

The website also shows seven staff members with active positive COVID-19 cases. One staff member has recovered since contracting the virus in May.

The cases are at the institution’s penitentiary, not the camp, according to Justin Long, spokesperson for the BOP.

“All of USP Lewisburg’s positive inmate cases are isolated within three housing units at the penitentiary (not the camp),” Long said in an email. “Mass testing was conducted again this past weekend, which led to an increase in positive cases reported on our website.”

Previously, mass testing was conducted in late July after one inmate initially tested positive for COVID-19. Temperature and symptom checks have been performed at camp daily, according to Long. There have not been any recent transfers to USP Lewisburg, according to Long.

There are currently 1,294 inmates housed at USP Lewisburg, including the penitentiary and the camp, according to Long. USP Lewisburg currently has 418 staff.

FCC Allenwood, also in Union County, has one inmate positive for COVID-19, according to Long. The facility has not conducted mass testing, he said.

The rise in cases at USP Lewisburg has caused Union County’s COVID-19 case count to go up by more than 80 cases since the BOP first announced a positive case last month at USP Lewisburg.

As of August 20, Union County had a total of 327 cases since March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That is a jump of 22 cases since DOH’s last report on August 19.

Congressman Fred Keller said he has been skeptical of the BOP’s handling of COVID-19 outbreaks. In March, he sent a letter to the BOP director, Michael Carvajal, requesting that no inmates be transferred to USP Lewisburg or FCC Allenwood. Last week, Keller launched a bipartisan Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus.

“The continued movement of inmates across the nation during a pandemic and the most recent outbreak of COVID-19 in USP Lewisburg and FCC Allenwood are proof that the policies BOP set in place to mitigate the spread of the disease have failed,” Keller said in a statement.