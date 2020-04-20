The Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System recently released an interactive map that allows the public to track coronavirus case counts by zip code.

The tool also allows users to see the total number of negative coronavirus tests recorded for their zip code.

Positive cases are people with positive nucleic acid tests for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the mapping tool.

"There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons," the Pa. Department of Health clarified. "Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons."

Here's a look at the positive coronavirus case numbers for the Northcentral Pennsylvania region as of Monday, April 20:

Lycoming County

In Lycoming County, the Williamsport area (17701) has 12 coronavirus cases - the most in the county. Jersey Shore area (17740) has six cases, and Muncy area (17756) has five cases.

For zip codes with case counts lower than five, the tool redacts the exact number. Instead, it lists a value range: 1-4. Liberty (16930), Hughesville (17737), Trout Run (17771), and South Williamsport (17702) areas all have 1-4 positive coronavirus cases, according to the tool.

There were no cases reported in other zip codes.

Clinton County

In Clinton County, Lock Haven (17745), Mill Hall (17751), Beech Creek (16822) and Loganton (17747) all have one to four coronavirus cases, according to the disease tracking system. Lock Haven had 42 negative coronavirus tests.

Northumberland County

In Northumberland County, Sunbury (17801) has 29 cases - the most in the county. There were 57 negative tests. Milton area (17847) has nine cases with a total of 35 negative tests. Shamokin area (17872) has nine positive cases with 24 negative tests. Milton area (17847) has nine positive cases with 35 negative tests. Mount Carmel area (17851) has seven cases with 17 negative results. Northumberland area (17857) has six cases and 25 negative tests.

Other zip codes in Northumberland County have one to four coronavirus cases, according to the disease tracking system: Turbotville (17772); Watsontown (17777); Dalmatia (17017); Dornsife (17823); Herndon (17830); Coal Township (17866); Trevorton (17881); Kulpmont (17834): Leck Hill (17836).

The following zip codes in Northumberland County show zero positive cases: Locust Gap (17840); Elysburg (17842); Paxinos (17860); Rebuck (17860); Snydertown (17877).

Union County

In Union County, Mifflinburg area (17844) shows the highest number of cases at eight. There were 34 negative tests for Mifflinburg. Lewisburg area (17745) has five positive cases and 48 negative tests.

Several Union County zip codes showed one to four coronavirus cases: West Milton (17886); New Columbia (17856); and Millmont (17845). Laurelton (17835); New Berlin (17855); Allenwood (17810); and Montandon (17850) all show zero positive cases.

Snyder County

In Snyder County, Selinsgrove area (17870) had the highest number of cases with 15 positive. There were 46 negative test results there. In the western part of the county, McClure area (17841) has five cases and seven negative tests. Middleburg area (17842), Mount Pleasant Mills (17853), and Beaver Springs (17812) have one to four positive cases. Beavertown area (17813) and Port Trevorton (17864) show zero cases.

Montour County

In Montour County, Danville area shows 26 positive cases, according to the disease tracking system. There were 45 negative tests.

Columbia County

In Columbia County, the highest number of cases are in Berwick area (18603) with 113 positive cases and 58 negative test results. Bloomsburg area (17815) shows 48 positive cases, according to the disease tracking tool. There were 52 negative tests there. Orangeville area (17859) has 19 positive cases. Sugarloaf (18249) shows 11 positive cases. Catawissa area (17820) has eight cases.

The zip code areas of Benton (17814) and Millville (17846) have one to four cases. Stillwater (17878) and Wilburton (17888) both show zero cases.

Centre County

State College area (16801) had the highest coronavirus case count, with 26 total positive cases. The next-highest case count is in the Bellefonte area (16823), with a total of 14 positive cases. The Boalsburg area (16827) has 8 positive cases, Port Matilda area (16870) has 7 positive cases.

The Philipsburg (16866), Madisonburg (16852), Centre Hall (16828), and Julian (16844) areas all have 1-4 positive cases, according to the mapping tool.

There were no positive cases reported in the other Centre County zip codes.

Potter County

There are two zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases in Potter County: Coudersport (16915) and Roulette (16746), each with 1-4 cases.

No coronavirus tests have been performed yet on residents of the Cross Fork area (17729), according to the tool.

Tioga County

Tioga County does not have a zip code with more than 4 positive coronavirus cases, according to the mapping tool. The following zip codes in Tioga County all have 1-4 cases: Lawrenceville (16929), Millerton (16936), Tioga (16946), Mansfield (16933), Covington (16917), Canton (17724), Roaring Branch (17765).

The disease mapping tool showed no positive cases in other Tioga County zipcodes.

Bradford County

The Sayre area (18840) has the most coronavirus cases in the county, at 13 positive cases. The remaining zip codes with positive case counts have 1-4 cases: Gillett (16925), Athens (18810), Columbia Cross Roads (16914), Troy (16947), Canton (17724), Towanda (18848), New Albany (18833), Wyalusing (18853), Le Raysville (18829), Troy (16947).

No positive coronavirus cases were reported yet in any other Bradford County zip codes, according to the tool.

Track your zip code

You can track updated coronavirus case information for your zip code by visiting the Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System interactive map.