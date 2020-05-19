Washington, D.C. -- On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf stated in a press conference that Pocono Raceway may reopen for the Pocono 500 as long as Monroe County enters the "yellow phase" of reopening and NASCAR agrees to run the race without a live audience. In response to this comment, Congressman Fred Keller called on the governor to approve the reopening of other raceways, including the Selinsgrove Speedway.

Snyder County moved into the yellow phase a little over a week ago, but the Governor's office did not permit the Selinsgrove Speedway to reopen. Entertainment venues are only permitted to reopen in the green phase.

Congressman Keller was critical of Monday's announcement. In a statement, he said, “Once again, Governor Wolf has shown his business shutdown order is inconsistent and heavy-handed. I’m glad that Pocono Raceway will be permitted to race once Monroe County enters the Yellow Phase, but how is Selinsgrove Speedway or any other raceway different?

"By having different standards for the same form of entertainment, Governor Wolf is picking winners and losers and proving he lacks a cogent plan to re-open Pennsylvania. This kind of behavior is irresponsible, does further harm to Pennsylvania’s economy, and raises more questions than answers," continued Keller in his statement.

The congressman urged Governor Wolf to "provide parity in raceway and speedway reopening standards and safely and swiftly move to reopen all sectors of Pennsylvania’s economy.”