Washington, D.C. -- Congressman Fred Keller (R - Pa. 12) has expressed repeated frustration with the Federal Bureau of Prisons for seemingly ignoring a demand he has made for over five weeks.

Keller has been vocal with safety concerns regarding inmate movements during the COVID-19 crisis, noting that shuffling around inmates could contribute to the spread of the disease.

The controversy began when inmates were moved from areas with high COVID-19 infection rates to Lewisburg. Congressman Keller sent an initial demand to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to stop inmate movements on March 20, followed by a proposed bill to legally require the Bureau to stop transfers on March 31.

Related reading: Rep. Keller introduces bill to totally stop federal inmate transfers

Keller finally received a response from the Bureau of Prisons on May 1, shortly after he introduced the Federal Prisons Accountability Act.

The proposed Act would remove Director Carvajal and require all Bureau of Prisons Directors to receive Senate approval. While presenting the act, Keller described a lack of proactive planning for COVID-19 and a failure to address concerns. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has introduced similar legislation in the Senate, and it has been garnering bipartisan support.

Supporters of the bill have said that more oversight of the Bureau of Prisons is long overdue.

According to Keller, the response from the Bureau of Prisons is unsatisfactory both in its lateness and its contents. He stated:

“The letter I received on Friday in response to my March 20, 2020, and March 22, 2020, requests to the federal Bureau of Prisons to halt inmate movement is too little, too late. Sent a month after my urgent requests to halt inmate movement were ignored, the letter from Director Carvajal once again deflects blame, provides half-truths, and recounts reactionary measures taken by the Bureau of Prisons to deal with COVID-19 following pressure from our office and other members of Congress from across the country. Responses like this, and the Bureau’s failure to appropriately deal with COVID-19, are emblematic of the systemic issues within the Bureau of Prisons. Now more than ever, Congress must work to bring about institutional change within the Bureau of Prisons and hold the agency accountable to the people for whom they work."

The Bureau of Prisons' letter to Congressman Fred Keller is available to read in its entirety here.