Community Aid announced it will now start taking donations at its six central Pennsylvania retail locations between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Community Aid asks that people continue to not leave donations at any boxes.

Carts will be placed outside at the retail locations so people can leave their donations in a "no contact" manner.

The thrift store chain asks that people DO NOT leave donations outside the stores outside of the donation hours, where they could be affected by weather.

