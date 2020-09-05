Harrisburg, Pa. -- On September 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts, expiration dates for commercial driver's licenses, Hazardous Materials Endorsements, and commercial learner's permits will be extended through September 30, 2020.

Non-commercial licenses, ID cards, permits, and camera cards were only extended until August 31. The new extension does not apply to non-commercial items.

Only these items are extended until September 30, 2020: