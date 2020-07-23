Elysburg, Pa. -- Due to the unpredictability of COVID-19 and state limitations on gathering groups, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) is saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Covered Bridge and Arts Festival. The event is normally held annually at Knoebels Amusement Resort each October.

The festival committee, as well as local leaders and Knoebels management, have concluded that holding the festival as planned is too risky. Each year the festival draws nearly 400 vendors and 150,000 visitors from across the country.

Because of the amount of planning and travel involved in the multi-day event, organizers felt that it was necessary to make a decision well in advance of the festival's start.

“We struggled mightily in making this decision. Having a front-row-seat to the total upheaval within our industry provided us with a unique perspective that assures us we made the difficult, but correct, decision," CMVB Board President Stephanie Severn said. "Our primary concern was preserving the safety of our attendees, vendors, local communities, and festival staff.”

As the host location to the annual festival, Knoebels Amusement Resort fully supported the festival committee’s decision.

“Knoebels has successfully provided a healthy and safe environment for amusement park guests,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels spokesperson.

“However, hosting the festival would have provided a unique challenge with gatherings in the designated festival area. We respect the committee’s foresight that the atmosphere festival-goers and vendors have come to expect could not be upheld this year.”

Each year, the festival’s overall economic impact to the region is $14,240,420.

David “Otto” Kurecian, CMVB Executive Director noted, “The travel and tourism industry is so much more than dollars and jobs. The global pandemic has shown us a world without travel, events, and the arts - and it isn’t pretty."

"As we look toward 2021 and beyond, I believe the travel and tourism industry will be more clearly recognized for breaking down barriers and connecting communities. Our industry makes you happier, healthier, and more productive.”

The Covered Bridge & Arts Festival, organized by the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau and hosted by Knoebels Amusement Resort each year, will plan to return next year, on October 7–10, 2021, for its 39th anniversary.