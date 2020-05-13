Columbia County — Columbia County Commissioners made the declaration they would be moving the county into the "yellow" phase despite Governor Wolf’s pleas against it.

“Columbia County will move from red phase to yellow phase effective 12:01 a.m. on May 15, 2020,” Anthony McDonald said in his opening statement to Wednesday’s meeting.

And with those words, Columbia County laid it out for Governor Wolf, who referred to the counties opening early as “cowardly” and threatened to pull discretionary funding if the state’s guidelines of reopening aren’t followed.

McDonald insisted Columbia County would follow all the CDC and administration guidelines recommended for counties officially given the go-ahead to move into the yellow phase even if the County doesn’t isn't given the official go-ahead.

The move, which most members appeared to have thought would be backed by the residents of the county eager to get back to work, was met with a hail of objections when opened the public.

To the County Commissioner’s credit, they fielded all public questions and statements and gave each resident a full two minutes to speak.

Many residents seemed frustrated by the lack of evidence to back the Commissioners' decision to open Friday.

“Columbia County recognizes and acknowledges that it cannot protect county businesses and individuals from state requirements related to issues including, but not limited to, licensing, insuring, and permitting,” McDonald said. “There may be repercussions to said businesses and individuals who make the individual decision to open their non-life-sustaining business in accordance with yellow phase rules and guidelines.”

They did stress that the decision was that of they the Commissioners, but opening and enforcing safety restrictions will be up to businesses that intend to open. The Commissioners, through statements read by multiple members, pointed out that the order was not a mandate. The resolution, they said, would be pulled if Gov. Wolf agreed move the county into yellow by May 22, 2020.

“As a compromise to the office of the Governor, the Columbia County Commissioners indicate that if the office of the Governor gives a date certain of May 22, 2020 to move Columbia County from ‘red’ phase to ‘yellow’ phase, the county will comply,” McDonald said. “The resolution shall immediately become null and void.”

Following the ultimatum, Columbia County Commissioners maintained that each requirement of Gov. Wolf to move into the “yellow” phase has been met. Each bullet point was outlined and said to have been met as many residents expressed concern over the early opening.

Initially, letters read by the commission touched on the struggle’s locals are going through. Once the floor was opened the public comments, the mood changed as residents expressed concern over the opening.