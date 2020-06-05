Harrisburg, Pa. -- Effective today, all 67 Pennsylvania counties are either in the yellow or green phase of reopening and Governor Tom Wolf announced that 12 additional counties will move to green at 12:01 a.m., June 12.

Those counties include Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.

“As of one minute after midnight this morning, every county in Pennsylvania has moved out of the red phase,” Gov. Wolf said. “And, at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 12, 12 more counties will move from the yellow into the green phase.”

The final 10 counties that moved out of red and into yellow today include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

There are 33 counties currently in yellow and 34 in green.