Bloomsburg -- Bloomsburg University's Zeigler College of Business is establishing a Small Business Recovery Program to help local businesses navigate through the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. This is an educational program and will not include financial assistance.

“We know these are challenging days for small businesses throughout the region, and the Zeigler College of Business wants to be a partner to help solve those problems,” said Todd Shawver, dean of the Zeigler College of Business.”

The Small Business Recovery Program will cover:

Professional sales assistance

Social media and marketing strategy

Business strategy redevelopment

Cost structures and monitoring

Tax guidance

Open to customizing services depending on business needs

“This will be a fabulous learning opportunity for our students, under the supervision of our amazing faculty,” said Shawver. “It will provide the subject matter expertise necessary to provide guidance for our small business and assist them in recovering from this negative economic impact.”

Anyone wishing to access the College's services can do so by filling out the request form here.