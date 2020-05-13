No one can cancel "summer," but the summer of 2020 feels on hold, with most festivals, fairs, camps, concerts, and shows being added to the canceled list.

On Tuesday evening, the Clinton County Fair board announced on their Facebook page:

"It is with deep sadness that the Clinton County Fair Board has decided to cancel the 2020, 48th annual Clinton County Fair. The decision is based on the restrictions from the state of social distancing, limitations of groups and strict cleaning guidelines. The Board is in discussion of an online Jr Livestock sale at a later time. All fair sponsored events, including the Flea and Farmers Market, are cancelled until further notice.

For pulling and speedway events please refer to their websites and Facebook pages."

Reaction ranged from disappointment to understanding, to outright anger.

"Understand completely. I'll be back in 2021 helping with the needs of Fair EMS/First Aid. Keep safe everyone!" wrote one commenter on Facebook.

Another wrote, "What’s even more disappointing is that you would make this decision with the fair still almost 3 MONTHS AWAY !!! We could very well be “green” by then ... Canceling this early makes ZERO sense. These kinds of knee jerk reactions are not helping anything; very disheartening that you would cave in to the panic!"

Regardless of reaction, guidelines from the CDC, federal, and state government will continue to control the pace of re-opening. While in the "yellow" phase, counties are limited to gatherings of 20 or less, and there is no indication at this time of counties, including Clinton County, moving into the "green" phase of reopening.

