Williamsport -- In response to the community's current needs, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter has established a COVID-19 advisory board to identify the needs, impact, and a path forward for the City.

The board will provide guidance in both the short- and long-term to react to the current crisis while helping the administration to find resources to make necessary changes. "They'll assess the shortfalls, needs, and impact of the coronavirus on the community," said Slaughter.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the Mayor was planning to develop an advisory board to work on strengthening Williamsport's community and economy; the public health emergency and its impacts on the economy pushed that development forward. The public is invited to participate in discussions about how to expand Williamsport's mercantile, manufacturing, and service industry base while building long-term resiliency.

The advisory board members include:

Derek Slaughter – Mayor of Williamsport

Steve Johnson – President of UPMC

Davie Jane Gilmour – President of Penn College

Kent Trachte – President of Lycoming College

Jason Fink – President/CEO of the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce

Jennifer Wilson – President of First Community Foundation Partnership

Shannon Rossman – Lycoming County Director of Planning and Community Development

Dan Manetta – Executive Director, Innovative Manufacturers’ Center (IMC)

Beth Armanda – Representing Small Business/Restaurants from the Williamsport Business Association

Damon Hagan – City Police Chief & Public Safety Director

Stephanie Young – Director of Community & Economic Development

Joe Pawlak – Budget & Fiscal Officer

Nicholas Grimes – City Treasurer

City Councilman Adam Yoder

