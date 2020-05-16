Churches across North Central Pennsylvania are finding ways to worship during covid-19 distancing, whether online, in parking lots, or in person.

"Restrictions and risks make it difficult unless you have a small congregation," said Rev. Gwen Bernstine, of United Churches of Lycoming County.

Congregations of all sizes are improvising to find ways to gather together. At Northway Community Church, after seven weeks of worshipping on Facebook Live, about 100 people came last Sunday for "praise in the parking lot."

"It was more of a drive-in," said lead pastor Bryce Grieco. "We had a tractor trailer flatbed truck ... and partnered with 104.1 FM and broadcast the service into their cars through the radio."

This week, Northway will be holding small services in groups of no more than 25. They will have people in the sanctuary and overflow in the downstairs, with a "parking lot host" to guide people where they will worship.

Grieco thinks that broadcasting services online has "strengthened the church."

"I think some people who might have been a little leery about coming out, they're able to have some anonymity and watch from distance and check it out," Grieco said.

Sunbury City Church is planning, at the moment, to gather for an in-person service on June 7. That date will give them time to "observe how the move to the yellow phase of the reopening plan is working," Derek Van Ruler, lead pastor, said.

"We do not want to make any quick decisions that we will have to pull back from. We want to move slow in our reopening plan," he continued. "According to Dr. Levine, churches are allowed to meet during this phase, but we felt it best to continue to give a few weeks before reopening."

Van Ruler said the church will continue to stream services for those who won't be comfortable coming out, along with staggering seating in their sanctuary.

First Seventh Day Baptist Church of Hebron, in Coudersport, plans on reopening on May 23, according to Pastor Steven Hinton. They will be offering two services to keep the crowd under 25, along with providing hand sanitizer. With high-speed internet coming to Coudersport, the church plans on streaming services for the foreseeable future.

"We are strongly encouraging those who do not feel comfortable gathering, to stay home and join us on-line," Hinton said. "With this in mind we are also encouraging anyone with symptoms or not feeling well to stay home and join us."

The Hughesville Friends Church is using a "phased system," with different procedures like the state's color system, according to family life pastor Matt McGovern.

"The phase we started as of May 10 opens up our facility for small group ministries only at this point, under 25 people in the building at one time," McGovern said. "If a small group chooses to use the church facility they must adhere to the social distancing requirements that we have posted all throughout the building. In addition, our office is in communication with our custodial staff and they are sanitizing the building after each group meets."

The church has been livestreaming services on Facebook and YouTube, as well as doing online Sunday School and group meetings.

At First Church Williamsport, "most of our ministry remains online at this point," according to lead pastor Matt Lake.

"People can meet in groups of 25 or under if they want and adhere to social guidelines," Lake said, who published a video explaining the church's protocols online.

"We are going to do two worship services, social distancing by having ushers seat attendees, and disinfecting surfaces between services," said pastor Jason Mitchell of New Hope Bible Church, Mifflinburg.

The church is also continuing its livestreaming program for those who want to stay at home.

Every congregation is making decisions week by week.

"As with anything COVID-related, all of this could change by the time you print the story," McGovern noted.

The Pennsylvania Council of Churches has published this guidance for churches under coronavirus.