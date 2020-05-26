Harrisburg -- In a news conference today, Governor Wolf said Centre County will move with 17 other counties into the "green" phase this Friday, May 29. Centre County had been given the go-ahead already by the governor, but county officials asked to be kept in the yellow phase.

Two of Centre County’s three commissioners asked the governor’s office to remain in yellow, according to the Centre Daily Times.

Commissioners Mike Pipe and Mark Higgins voiced concern that by moving to green on May 29, the county might see an increase in asymptomatic cases just ahead of the June 2 primary election, according to the CDT, making Election Day not only one of civic duty, but potentially civic spread.

Centre County's population, according to World Population Review, is the largest in the first grouping of counties approved to move into the green phase at 162,805. Following in second is Lawrence County in western Pa. at 86,184.

Green phase

Counties are allowed to move to green if overall risk remains mitigated for fourteen days in the yellow phase.

"The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health," according to governor.pa.com.

"While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum."

Guidelines and expectations under the green phase, according to the governor's website include: