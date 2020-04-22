A worker at Cargill's Wyalusing plant tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesman confirmed over the weekend.

"Our priority is limiting the spread of the virus where we can, and we are working with local health officials to ensure appropriate prevention, testing, cleaning and quarantine protocols are followed," Daniel Sullivan, a Cargill spokesperson, told northcentralpa.com. "We also continue to enforce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for any team member tests positive for COVID-19 as well as any employees who they have come in close contact with."

Cargill's Wyalusing plant, on Route 706, employs about 1,200 people and runs three shifts, processing about 1,500 cattle per day. Cargill took over the former Taylor Packing Co., established in 1941, in 2002.

Cargill's Hazleton meat processing plant re-opened on Monday, Sullivan said. That plant closed on April 7 after 160-plus of Cargill's 900-some workers in Hazleton had tested positive for COVID-19.