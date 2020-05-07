Tannersville, Pa. -- Camelback Resort has announced plans to reopen the Camelback Lodge in the Pocono Mountains on Thursday, June 11, with modified services after its hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Lodge will be opening at only 35% capacity, or 160 guest suites, and all adventure rides will be running with limited capacity to allow physical distancing.

The resort will also re-open two of its most popular mountain adventures on the same date: Appalachian Express Mountain Coaster, with a 4,500-foot steel track and cars that zoom down the steep slopes of Camelback Mountain; and Double Barrel 1,000-foot Ziplines.

The Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark is scheduled to reopen on June 11 as well. The park, a top pick in USA Today popularity polls, features a transparent Texlon roof and 13 water slides.

For those who don't feel like getting wet, the Lodge features dry adventures like a rock climbing wall, ropes course, bumper cars, laser tag, VR experiences, an escape room, and more.

Other Camelback Mountain Adventure attractions are expected to open later in June, followed by the Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark.

New safety measures

The resort says that all guests will undergo a wellness screening including a temperature check with a no-touch infrared thermometer. Guests will also be asked to wear a mask and comply with six-foot physical distancing policies.

Each guest room at Camelback Lodge will include a small sanitizing kit with disinfectant spray and/or wipes, and hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the resort. The resort will also have enhanced sanitation measures that use hospital-grade disinfectants.

For more information about Camelback's safety measures, click here.