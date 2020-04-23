As Pennsylvania dairy farmers continue to struggle under COVID-19 limitations, the state is urging consumers to buy local milk and dairy products.

The dairy industry is in a bad place right now, and while the Department of Agriculture is trying to advocate for dairy farm families, farmers will need a lot of continued support to make up for the sudden cutoff of school and restaurant demand.

Related reading: The effects of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania's dairy industry

“Like so many parts of our lives together, this pandemic has flipped the dairy supply chain on its head,” said Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. “It’s a complicated set of factors that’s put a kink in the supply chain. While the department works to advocate for the industry, consumers can keep drinking milk and eating cheese or ice cream.”

Pennsylvania's dairy farmers are experiencing a disruption in the normal rates of supply and demand due to a series of sudden changes, and customers can help by making a conscious effort to buy Pennsylvania dairy products. To tell if a dairy product is from Pennsylvania, check the packaging for the plant code "42" or the PA Preferred logo.

Anyone who sees a store limiting milk sales is asked to take a picture and send an email with the photo, location, date, and time to Beth Meyer at bmeyer@milk4you.org. Stores are not supposed to be limiting milk sales at this time.

“I urge Pennsylvanians to look for Pennsylvania produced dairy products at the store; look for plant code ‘42’ or the PA Preferred® logo,” says Redding. “Make an active effort to choose Pennsylvania dairy products and support Pennsylvania farmers. Our dairy farmers have always been there for us, and now they need consumers to be there for them. We’re all in this together.”