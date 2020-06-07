Lewisburg -- Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Bucknell University has chosen to postpone its July 19 Commencement ceremony, which was rescheduled from its original date of May 17. The University will create a special video celebration to air on July 19 in honor of the Class of 2020.

The University plans to bring the class together for an on-campus Commencement in spring of 2021.

Addresses by Commencement speaker Carolyn Speer Miles '83, P'14, the past president and chief executive officer of Save the Children; and student speaker Brishti Mandal '20, a mechanical engineering major from India, will be part of the video celebration on July 19.

In an email to the 2020 graduates announcing the decision, Bucknell President John Bravman wrote that over the past month, University administrators made exhaustive efforts to “avoid this unwanted outcome.”

“The Commencement Committee explored several alternative scenarios that would have possibly allowed us to honor you here on campus; however, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has prohibited all gatherings of more than 250 people for the duration of the statewide reopening process,” Bravman wrote. “With no assurances that this directive will be lifted by mid-July, coupled with restrictions that limit capacities for lodging and event spaces, we made the exceedingly difficult decision to cancel our in-person celebration."

The University remains committed to reuniting the Class of 2020 for a campus Commencement event next spring, according to Bravman.

“When the current crisis subsides and it is deemed safe to resume large, in-person gatherings and events under the advisement of government and public health authorities, we will share the new date and details,” he wrote. “Ideally, this event would take place the weekend in between Commencement for the Class of 2021 and Reunion 2021, subject to changes in the academic calendar.”

The 2020 graduates will be mailed a package filled with special items to commemorate their Bucknell graduation.