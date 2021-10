Danville, Pa. -- Following recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Geisinger, Evangelical, and Weis are offering booster doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine for people who are eligible.

Weis offers doses in 132 of in-store pharmacies. Customers must schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization.

Eligibility

Those eligible for a booster include people who have received their two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and:

Are age 65 and older

Are a long-term care resident

Are age 18 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19

Are age 18 to 64 and have a job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19

People can get their booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine beginning six months after receiving their second dose.

If you’re unsure if you qualify for the booster or have any specific questions, contact your doctor.

The booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the same dosage (0.3 milliliters) as the first and second vaccine doses. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval in late August.

Anyone who has received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is not eligible for a booster vaccine at this time, according to the CDC.