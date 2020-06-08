Blossburg -- The Blossburg Memorial Library is now offering Grab-and-Go pickup services for library materials! Library patrons can schedule an appointment to take home up to 10 items per family.

The items can include any combination of books, audiobooks, and up to 3 DVDs as long as they are placed on hold through the catalog, email, or by phone.

It may take up to 24 hours to prepare the materials for pickup.

Patrons with a library card can place holds online through the catalog on Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com. For any difficulties accessing an account or for those who do not have a library card, call or email the library staff for assistance.

To call or email the library, contact (570) 638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com.

Library staff will call or e-mail patrons after gathering and preparing requests to make a pick-up appointment. Current hours are:

Tuesdays: 12 - 5 p.m.

Wednesdays: 12 - 4 p.m.

Thursdays: 12 - 6 p.m.

Fridays: 12 - 4 p.m.

It is important that patrons arrive on-time to avoid appointment overlap. Items will be placed on a table on the library's front porch at the designated time in a sealed bag with first name and last initial. Patrons may let the library staff know if further assistance is needed, and can speak on the phone or wave to library staff to get their attention at a window.

For now, there will be no fines incurred for late items. The library would still like to have materials returned in a timely manner so that they can be sanitized, quarantined, and then made available for other patrons.

The librarians are more than happy to help choose materials through the phone or email. Patrons can also ask for a Librarian's Pick Package - tell the staff what kind of books you like and how many you want, and the librarians will do their best to find materials that you and your family will love!

Don’t forget that you can use your library card to log onto free resources through the library website, such as eBranch2Go for e-books, Power Library and Power Kids for all kinds of fun and educational databases, and rbdigital for audiobooks! If you need a library card or don’t have your number, give the library a call or email.