Blossburg, Pa. -- The Blossburg Memorial Library's virtual summer reading program is still open to participants! Readers of all ages are invited to log their reading minutes each day, write book reviews, and complete challenges to earn digital badges and prizes such as free books.

Free welcome packets are available while supplies last, and participants can receive a free book upon completing the program. Participants can also participate in a raffle, which will be drawn at the program's conclusion.

To sign up for the Blossburg Memorial Library summer reading program, go to the library's website and click the READsquared link, or go directly to the READsquared website and create an account. The program will be open through Saturday, August 22.

The library has also started a YouTube channel: Blossburg Memorial Library Programs, home to a new children's virtual program: Stories and Songs of America's Folk Heroes. The program, created by Momentum Music Services, will post a new video each Friday afternoon through August 21. The program was made possible and free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation.

The library is still offering Grab and Go services. Books, DVDs, and audiobooks may be checked out by calling, emailing, or logging on to your account through the Blossburg Memorial Library website.

Contactless printing and faxing services are also available, as well as limited half-hour computer appointments for essential business needs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons. Call or email the library at (570) 638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com to set up an appointment for online banking, checking email, filing taxes, job searching, and other tasks that may require borrowing a computer.

E-books and other resources remain available for free through the library's website.