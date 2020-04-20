Bloomsburg -- Since Bloomsburg University's bookstore is closed along with the rest of the campus, students and visitors have been unable to purchase any of their perishable items. The store manager, Laura Heger, decided to keep these items from going to waste by distributing the items to students who are still living on campus and to the employees of Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital.

Heger made care package bags for each of the 23 students remaining on campus which included cookies, candy, potato chips, microwave popcorn, pretzels, along with toiletries, a BU hat, and a pennant. The bags were left in the lobby outside of the BU Store for students to pick up without having to come in contact with any store employees.

For Geisinger Bloomsburg employees, the store boxed up and dropped off iced tea, crackers, donuts, pop tarts, cookies, and a variety of other snacks.

BU President Bashar W. Hanna was pleased to see the items be distributed.

“It is very important to the students still living on campus and to the health care workers at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital to know that they are not forgotten in the midst of this most unusual situation,” said Hanna. “Many thanks to Laura Heger and her staff for coming up with the idea and making sure that none of these items went to waste.”

The value of the donated items in total is approximately $2,000.