Bloomsburg -- Like other colleges and universities, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced plans to modify the Fall 2020 academic calendar. The plan maximizes the use of classrooms for instruction while following social distancing guidelines, and allows for flexibility if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The new schedule kicks off the Fall 2020 semester on Monday, August 17, and ends on Tuesday, November 24. Bloomsburg University will continue to adhere to guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC, as well as directives from the governor and the Office of the Chancellor.

The August 17 starting date is one week earlier than initially planned, and will consist of two six-week sessions in combination with a 12-week term. The full schedule to include finals week will be released as it is built. One-third of all courses will be offered within one of three sessions. BU will also offer a six-week online winter term.

"I would like to thank the faculty and staff that are working behind the scenes to make these decisions," said Rogers-Adkinson. “We want to make sure a quality educational experience occurs for all of our students. Due to social distancing guidelines this model maximizes contact times for students and faculty in face-to-face instruction.”

“I am grateful to our Provost, Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, our acting Vice President for Student Affairs, Jim McCormack, and the planning task force committee members for their hard work and many hours of virtual meetings to craft this plan,” said BU President Bashar Hanna. “I also thank our faculty, our students (members of the Community Government Association), and the various constituency groups with which the task force has met over the past several weeks to seek their input.”