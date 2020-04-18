The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble is offering virtual lessons in dramatic arts on their Vimeo page for anyone looking to learn some of the arts of stagecraft while hanging out at home.

The BTE has posted lessons on "chokes," "slaps," "punches," and "breaking a nose," via the magic of stage combat. There are also lessons available on making wounds, bruises, and blood from makeup, as well as making people into animals and adding age.

See all the BTE stage lessons on Vimeo here.

BTE is also making some select past performances available. So far, they have published a video of the 2013 production of William Shakespeare's "As You Like It."