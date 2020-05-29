Bloomsburg -- The Bloomsburg University Alumni Board has reallocated $80,000 to help students who face immediate financial needs due to COVID-19 enroll at the University.

The coronavirus crisis is expected to have a dramatic impact on BU's enrollment and retention, especially for students who were already in precarious financial situations.

The reallocated funding is expected to jump-start the Alumni Association Academic Promise initiative. The new scholarships are especially important given BU's demographics - in 2019, 46% of BU students came from households classified as low or very low income.

“This responsive and thoughtful collaborative effort from the Bloomsburg University Alumni Board is a testament to its commitment to supporting our students and exemplifies the Husky spirit of resilience and togetherness,” said BU President Bashar W. Hanna. “We are fortunate to have such dedicated board members, and I am very grateful for their flexibility in providing opportunities for our future Huskies.”

The funds will be moved from the Alumni Reserve, which was originally designated to support programs or specific colleges within the University. The BU Alumni Association hopes that the scholarships will help BU attract qualified students regardless of their financial situations.

“Scholarships can often be the difference between a prospective student choosing between Bloomsburg and another school,” said BU Associate Vice President of Undergraduate admissions Chris Lapos. “Having any extra incentive that allows us to help students make the transition to BU a little easier is an advantage for us in a very competitive market, especially during these times.”

Inspiration for reallocating the funds came from the University's fundraising efforts in response to COVID-19, including the BU Foundation's Strengthen the Pack Fund. The student emergency aid initiative has raised over $105,000 from 241 different donors and is helping students facing urgent short-term needs such as computer and internet access, temporary housing, tuition assistance, and alleviating food insecurity.

Inspired by their loyalty to their alma mater, the Alumni Association quickly stepped up to expand financial support to assist in recruiting new Huskies to the pack. “These funds were originally dedicated to a variety of specific areas and programs within the university,” said BU Alumni Association President Todd Argenziano. “But with this unusual situation, we realize many students will be facing the reality their families won’t be able to afford to enroll them due to job loss and other circumstances. We thought this would be the best way to provide those students with the help they need to begin their BU journeys.”

To make a gift to support BU students, please click here or call 1-855-282-4483.