Williamsport -- Recognizing the magnatude of loss of income and merchandising sales musicians and performers are facing from cancellations due to COVID-19, the Billtown Blues Association (BBA) has created a relief fund program to accept donations and help local musicians in need.

Fans and those who cherish the artistry and enjoyment from live musical performances are encouraged to support artists who are likely struggling at this time.

The BBA launched BBACARES on Friday, May 1, to organize and manage the collection and distribution of funds. They offered an initial donation of $1,000 to launch the project.

Musicians who reside within a 50-mile radius of Williamsport may submit an application for review. Every application will be carefully reviewed by a BBACARES committee, and funding will be dispersed based on need and other qualifiers.

“Our initial goal is a 30-day donation and application submission period, starting May 1, 2020 until May 31,” says BBA executive director, Bonnie Tallman. “Funds to qualifying recipients will be disbursed within 14 days after the 30-day acceptance period.”

“The BBA encourages all applicants and donors to carefully review the BBACARES FAQ page on the BBA website,” says BBA vice president Jared Mondell. “It is here where many anticipated questions may already be answered and answers to new questions that arise once BBACARES is in full swing will be addressed.”

Donor contribution forms and musician applications are both located on the BBA website at www.billtownblues.org/bbacares. Donations of any amount are accepted and appreciated. Musicians must apply individually, not “as a band” or under a specific band name.

Musicians and artists are devising unique and innovative ways to continue performing before virtual audiences, bringing their music and artistry to online viewers. Watching a virtual show might not be the same as sitting in a theater, concert venue, or at a bar or restaurant to hear your favorite musician or enjoy a new talent, but it's anopportunity to connect with the performance.

Those days will return, but in the meantime, many are finding artists' ingenuity to be inspiring.

