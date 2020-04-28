May 3, 2020 has officially been declared "Bells Across Pennsylvania Day" by the Pennsylvania State Mayors' Association. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday and lasting for five minutes, Pennsylvanians possessing bells and houses of worship are encouraged to join the three-minute bell ringing salute.

Bells were specifically chosen as this occasion's instrument due to their rich history and symbolism: since the American Revolution, bells have been used to express communal gratitude, camaraderie, and resolve - and to an extent, of course, the Commonwealth itself since it houses the Liberty Bell.

The Bells Across Pennsylvania event was created for three purposes:

To honor "hometown heroes" including first responders, healthcare workers, postal workers, grocery store and pharmacy employees, and others who are keeping their communities afloat. To show solidarity between all Pennsylvanians across all municipalities. As a demonstration of determination: a nonverbal declaration that Pennsylvanians will eventually prevail over COVID-19 and businesses and civic life will thrive once again.

Mayors and other officials are encouraged to hold "events" on Sunday as social distancing and shelter-in-place regulations allow. These include asking residents to do something special for a neighbor such as sending a postcard or giving them a phone call, or social media based events.