Avis -- Bear Country Radio, WQBR 99.9 FM, participated in the 24-hour Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon last week along with several other independent radio stations, bands, and artists across the country.

Together, the participants managed to raise over $500,000 for Feeding America, the U.S.'s largest hunger relief organization.

Food banks across the nation have been under unusual demand due to the estimated 30 million people who have suddenly been left without full time employment due to COVID-19. Feeding America has a network of 200 food banks, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Feeding America established their COVID-19 Response Fund on March 13 and has since distributed $112.4 million and over 94 million pounds of food to various food banks, providing nearly 79 million meals to people facing hunger.

The organization estimates that another $1.4 billion in resources will be needed over the next six months - a 30% increase to its usual operating costs.

The 24-hour Radio Cares drive has concluded, but Feeding America is still accepting donations.