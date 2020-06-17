Lewisburg -- The Barnes & Noble at Bucknell University, 400 Market St., Lewisburg, will be reopening today with new safety measures in place.

The safety measures include:

Social distancing measures

Rigorous cleaning protocols

Sneeze guards at checkout counters

Contactless payments

Reduced occupancy

Mask requirements for customers and employees

“We will also continue to process online orders for direct delivery to you at bucknell.bncollege.com, but we look forward to seeing you soon,” says Rami Ghua, general manager.

The campus store will operate Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12 noon until 5 p.m.

The Cafe will not be open at this time.