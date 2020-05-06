DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a new public-private collaboration to expand financial, healthcare, and childcare related support to DoorDash and Caviar gig workers (sometimes called "Dashers"). DoorDash is the nation's largest food delivery network company.

“I commend the team at DoorDash for its strong leadership in setting a new standard, which I hope will inspire others to act,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

“We need other gig economy companies to step up and prioritize the health and safety of workers—especially those on the front lines still making deliveries and interacting with the public during the COVID-19 emergency,” Shapiro added.

DoorDash will also partner with the cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh through Project DASH to deliver groceries, meals, and supplies to low-income, home-bound seniors and other vulnerable populations. AG Shapiro worked with Mayor Kenney of Philadelphia and Mayor Peduto of Pittsburgh to arrange the effort.

“We’re proud to partner with Attorney General Shapiro to expand our support to Dashers who are doing so much to support their communities during this crisis,” said Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO. “Helping Dashers keep themselves and their families safe, healthy and cared for is our priority, and we know it is important for companies like DoorDash to do our part.”

New support measures include:

DoorDash will expand COVID-19 financial assistance for Dashers who have tested positive or been diagnosed with a probable case of COVID-19, who have been instructed to self-quarantine, who are at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, or who have a housemate who meets these criteria.

Dashers will be eligible for financial assistance if they have been active on DoorDash or Caviar for 30 days and have completed at least 30 deliveries within the last 30 days. Previously, Dashers had to be active for at least 60 days.

DoorDash will provide subsidized telehealth access to active Dashers for appointments related to COVID-19.

DoorDash will provide financial assistance to Top Dashers who have primary childcare responsibilities for children whose schools and daycares have closed due to COVID-19. Applications for this program, which is meant to help parents until Pandemic Unemployment Assistance becomes available, will be open for two weeks.

Through Project DASH, DoorDash will establish a fund to help social service organizations deliver last-mile delivery of food and supplies to vulnerable communities in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia throughout the COVID-19 emergency.

DoorDash will donate DashPass subscriptions to healthcare workers for free for at least 60 days, offering unlimited $0 delivery fees from many local restaurants. Hospitals interested in participating in the program can apply here.

In addition, DoorDash has promised to continue providing free personal protective equipment to Dashers and offering no-contact delivery options. The company has also reduced the fee for restaurants with five or fewer locations to offer delivery by 50% through May.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Nancy Walker, Deputy Attorney General Catherine Twigg, and the Fair Labor Section worked on the agreement protecting DoorDash workers on behalf of the Office of Attorney General.