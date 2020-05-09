Williamsport—Travis Johnson looked at his parents the day schools were officially shutdown and simply stated he was no longer a high school senior and now a freshman in college.

Just like that thousands of high school seniors across the state were elevated into college or the next step in their respective lives. No graduations. No family gatherings. No last time seeing friends. All over in a matter of seconds.

Gary and Micki Johnson were not about to let their son just walk away from school without any form of celebration. Both parents then were contacted by an old family friend about a Facebook group adopting seniors across the county. They both were quickly adopting students in the area along with their son Travis, who was adopted by family friends.

“Obviously, the kids have no idea what we went through when we were seniors because of what is going on,” Gary Johnson said. “It’s really a way to help them ease some of the burden with what’s going on.”

Gary and his wife Micki adopted their former neighbor Hunter Wentzel. The Wetzel family lived next to the Johnson family years ago before moving to Hughesville. The families have remained in touch and remained close over the years.

When it came to adoption, it was a no-brainer for each family as they exchanged seniors and got to work on care packages. Micki has been a big contributor as she has sent baked goods and multiple care packages to both of their adopted seniors. They’ve even tried to keep things light as they sent a gift-wrapped roll of toilet paper for one of the packages. Will Carson, who lives in Montoursville and attended high school with Travis, is their other senior adopted by the Johnson family.

“We know both the kids we adopted,” Gary Johnson said. “It’s wasn’t a big stretch with the kids we adopted. We want to do anything to give them some sense of normalcy and this is the best thing to do for them. It’s just one of those things that we had our senior years. I can only speak for my son, but he’s got to play football and he’s kind of good with it.”

Travis was a standout on the football field and a good student in the classroom. Gary and Micki recently received his report card, officially making him a freshman again. Travis will be headed to Bloomsburg University, but still might be home as Universities have also made changes to online courses in the fall.

Travis is like any other senior effected by the COVID-19 situation. He was pulled abruptly out of school and, in some cases, will not see some of his friends or teachers again. Bonds are formed through close interactions with fellow students and teaches. Some might only be highlighted in school, which makes ending those important relations more difficult than ever.

“It’s the lacking part of not having a ceremony, not getting to see friends, and not getting to say goodbye,” Gary Johnson said. “It’s kind of sentimental thing for most, but it’s something that I like. I got to have closure with my teachers.”

The Facebook page was originally supposed to be something for the Lycoming county seniors, but it quickly expanded when one of the creators welcomed some students from Sullivan County.

Joan Segraves got the idea after seeing something similar from a friend in New Mexico.

Initially, the idea was to keep things small, but it quickly grew as word spread throughout the surrounding areas.

“I had never seen anything like that before and I thought ‘why don’t we have one’ and that was the berth of the ‘adopt a senor’ page,” Segraves said. “I was looking for something to do that was a positive thing. Nobody wants to turn on the news all the time and hear all this doom and gloom all the time.”

Segraves has given area seniors something to smile about, but she’s also given area parents and adopters something to be proud of. The groups have worked together to form something extremely positive in a dark time. The group will always stand as a shining example of people coming together to help bring something positive out of a dire situation.