Act 26 of 2020 has created the one-time $50 million COVID-19 Crisis Fire and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program using funds from the CARES Act. The grants support fire and emergency medical organizations as they deal with the impacts of COVID-19, and are now open for applications.

Applications will close on August 7 at 4 p.m.

“Few things are more important than our fire and ambulance organizations that come to our aid to protect lives and property,” Representative Martin Causer said as he encouraged area emergency departments to apply for grants. “With efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 keeping people at home and preventing large gatherings, these organizations have been unable to hold their usual fundraisers to help keep their doors open and at the same time have seen costs increase. These grants are sorely needed to keep our communities safe.”

$44 million of the grant money will go to eligible fire companies, leaving $6 million for EMS companies. The funding may be used for operational costs such as cleaning and sanitizing expenses or other costs associated with preventing the spread of COVID and other illnesses.

Grants will be administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner in ways similar to the distribution of funds under the annual Fire Company and EMS Grant programs. Companies that received grants earlier this year will receive at least the same amount under this one-time grant program.

Please note that all companies, regardless of whether they applied for or received a 2019-2020 annual grant, will need to register for this program to receive a grant.

For more information about the grants or to apply, click here.