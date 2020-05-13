Williamsport -- All 10 of the American Rescue Workers' thrift store locations have now reopened to the public while following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

All stores now require that patrons wear a mask while shopping and ask that customers practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. The stores are only operating at 50% capacity, which varies by the individual shop; each capacity number can be found on the specific store's facebook page.

Patrons are also asked to go in one direction up and down aisles.

Staff members at each location are participating in increased cleaning and sanitizing. Stores are operating with normal hours and are still accepting donations of clothing and small household items.

“American Rescue Workers is grateful that under the direction of Governor Wolf, we were able to reopen on May 8, 2020. ARW had a very successful first weekend open and found it evident that our customers missed us just as much as we missed them,” said Kendra Parke, Marketing and Community Engagement Coordinator.

Valerie Fessler, Director of Development and Community Engagement said, “All revenue generated from goods sold in American Rescue Workers’ thrift stores helps to fund hunger and homelessness prevention programs in the community, making it critical for our operation to reopen thrift stores as soon as it was safe to do so."

While mandated to stay at home during the crisis, people have been busy posting on social media about home improvement products, spending more time with family, and cleaning out cluttered spaces.

"We were blessed that one of the bi-products of the COVID-19 quarantine was that individuals were cleaning out their homes and were very generous to our ministry with their donations of clothing and household items," Fessler added. "We are thrilled to be able to fully stock all of our stores with new and fresh merchandise.”

For more information about American Rescue Workers, visit online at www.arwwilliamsport.org or call (570) 323-8401.