Lewisburg -- Primary and specialty offices within Evangelical Community Hospital's system of practices are continuing to enforce rules intended to protect patients and staff from spreading COVID-19. Before arriving for an appointment, please review the safety measures.

All patients are asked to wear a mask. For those who do not have one, the practice will provide one.

All patients will be screened with a series of questions and for temperature. Screening questions include:

Have you experienced a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or muscle aches that you cannot attribute to another health condition?

Have you traveled outside the United States or to any area outside your normal community in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with anyone who has had a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19?

Visitation is still limited in Evangelical’s outpatient clinics. Patients will need to enter the facility alone with exceptions made for those with mobility issues, cognitive impairment, or pediatric patients.

Telemedicine is an option for some patients in some offices. Please contact individual physicians' offices for more information or to see if telemedicine is an option. A list of office locations and contact information is available here. Additional patient information is available on Evangelical's coronavirus hub.