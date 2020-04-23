Williamsport / State College -- AIDS Resource continues their commitment to the prevention of HIV and STIs even while offices are closed. Since they cannot be distributed normally, the organization will provide free condoms by mail to those who request them.

“AIDS Resource is deeply committed to providing safer sex tools to the community,” said Kirsten Burkhart, Executive Director. “With the restrictions presented by COVID-19, mailing condoms is the safest way we can get the condoms to those who need them.”

“As we adapt to the unique challenges of our current situation, we will not waver from our mission to provide HIV prevention, education, and care,” Burkhart added.

Anybody interested in having condoms mailed to them can email condoms@aidsresource.com. In the email, please include a name, address, and note any latex allergies. Requests may also be sent through this online form.