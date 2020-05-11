Williamsport/State College -- While office locations have been closed, AIDS Resource has revamped their essential services and kept clients' wellbeing their first priority. Over 160 clients continue to have access to case management, food, hygiene items, virtual social hours, and more.

"When faced with the unique challenges posed by COVID-19, we knew we would have to adapt quickly,"said Kirsten Burkhart, Executive Director. "The staff's innovative ideas and commitment to our clients was key in enabling us not only to continue providing services, but to expand to meet newly identified needs.”

Typically, the offices on West Third Street in Williamsport and Sparks Street in State College have bi-monthly hygiene and food pantries to ensure that clients in need have access to basic essential items. To temporarily replace these pantries, staff members delivered over 5,000 meals along with non-perishable food, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and washable face masks to clients' homes throughout April.

Clients have expressed gratitude for not having to worry about getting bare necessities and support.

One client shared, "I'm on a fixed income so with rent and bills, there's not a lot left for anything extra. I am so grateful for the food and meal delivery.”

Case managers have been checking in on clients by phone rather than in-person appointments. During the calls, case workers ask if clients have been keeping up with their medications and offer further assistance from the agency. AIDS Resource provides rental assistance, medical co-pay reimbursement, pet food, and more for clients.

Since switching to remote case management, Robin Dadzie, Senior Case Manager, said she has had longer and more in-depth conversations with clients about a wide range of topics. She and other case managers have been able to reassure clients who are nervous about the state of the world and offer their support during this season of uncertainty.

"I've always known that we support our clients and listen but right now it seems even more important, as a lot of clients are not leaving their homes for any reason,” she said.

One of the most important HIV prevention services AIDS Resource provides is free condoms to the community. Due to both offices being closed, condoms are being shipped to homes across the state per request. Anyone interested in receiving free condoms can email their name and address to condoms@aidsresource.com.

In place of normal monthly agency-facilitated activities and support groups, some clients have instead participated in a virtual, anonymous online social hour through Zoom.

"We hope that things return to normal as quickly as possible, but until then, we will continue working to address the challenges our clients face in the middle of this pandemic," Burkhart said.

AIDS Resource is participating in the Centre Foundation's "Centre Gives" 36-hour online fundraiser beginning at 9 a.m. on May 12 until 9 p.m. on May 13. Donations can be made here.