Washington, D.C. -- Republicans on the Select Subcommittee for Coronavirus Crisis received a briefing on Monday regarding the ongoing investigation of Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine's guidance regarding nursing home admissions early in the COVID-19 crisis.

The edicts required nursing homes to accept new residents regardless of whether or not they tested positive for COVID-19 as long as they qualified otherwise, which likely caused or severely worsened the outbreaks that have aggressively spread through care facilities.

Sending people to nursing homes when possible was meant to increase availability of acute care space and services in the face of an anticipated deluge of patients urgently needing medical attention. Similar orders were made by the governors of New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and California.

Whether or not the orders conflicted with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidance issued on March 13 is hotly debated. The guidance states that "nursing homes should admit any individual that they would normally admit to their facility, including individuals from hospitals where a case of COVID-19 was/is present," but only if the home can follow CDC quarantine guidelines.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma has especially been at odds with New York Governor Cuomo over whether or not the order went against CMS guidance. Regarding the subject, she said: “Under no circumstances should a hospital discharge a patient to a nursing home that is not prepared to take care of those patient's needs.”

In late June, House Republicans requested a thorough investigation from the five states' Attorneys General that includes information such as a list of all orders pertaining to hospital discharges to senior living facilities and nursing homes, data about nursing home deaths due to COVID-19, and communications between governors' offices, health departments, and care facilities.

So far, AG Shapiro is the first of five Attorneys General to provide a briefing.

Members of the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation, including Congressman GT Thompson, Congressman Mike Kelly, Congressman Scott Perry, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, Congressman Dan Meuser, Congressman John Joyce, and Congressman Fred Keller, made the following statement following Monday's briefing:

“On June 25, 2020, Republicans on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and eight members of the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro requesting a formal review of the impact of Governor Wolf’s March 18, 2020 guidance for nursing homes to readmit COVID-19 positive residents that would be made public so that the over 4,500 Pennsylvania families that suffered as a result of this deadly policy could have answers. July 6, 2020, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office briefed our offices by phone. The Attorney General’s office confirmed receipt of our letter, acknowledged that it is aware of the concerns expressed therein, and assured Pennsylvanians that the Attorney General’s office is conducting a ‘thorough, holistic, and wide-ranging investigation’ into Coronavirus and Pennsylvania's nursing homes ‘using all the tools the office has available.’ The Pennsylvania delegation and members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis remain committed to bringing transparency and accountability to Gov. Tom Wolf's and Sec. Rachel Levine's actions during the Coronavirus pandemic, especially as it relates to the unnecessary and tragic deaths of so many Pennsylvanians in nursing homes.”

Nursing home residents make up .6% of the U.S. and Pennsylvania populations and account for 43% of America's COVID deaths and 68% of Pennsylvania's COVID deaths.