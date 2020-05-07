Harrisburg, Pa. -- With the number of sudden cancellations caused by COVID-19, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is urging businesses to honor their refund policies for customers who have had trips and events canceled.

Entertainment, travel, and event companies usually have a refund policy for unplanned and emergency circumstances, and COVID-19 certainly qualifies.

“If the policy says a consumer gets a full refund if an event is canceled, that consumer better get a full refund,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “These businesses cannot sail away with consumers’ money when the trip isn’t happening or a concert is canceled with no reschedule date.”

Businesses cannot legally penalize customers if an event is canceled due to COVID-19. In most cases, they may only retain a reasonable fee for their time and expenses, but not the full cost of an event. For example, if a wedding reception is canceled, the venue cannot keep the entire cost of the venue rental, but may keep a fee for the cost of holding the venue date and planning the event if the contract allows it.

Businesses that do not honor their written cancellation policies may be violating state consumer protection laws.

The Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law allows restitution for customers and penalties of up to $1,000 for each violation, or $3,000 if the violation involves a customer aged 60 or older.

If a venue alters their cancellation policy after an event has already been canceled and the change retroactively affects it, the customer may be eligible for restitution under state law.

The Office of Attorney General suggests that businesses be flexible with their cancellation policies during this time. The Office asks businesses without an existing refund date cutoff to offer customers full refunds for events and trips that are rescheduled after 60 days from the original cancellation.

Customers who have not been refunded for canceled trips and events can dispute charges with their credit card companies or file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection if they believe that they have been harmed. For airline refunds, file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation here.