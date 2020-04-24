Pennsylvanians who have lost their employer-provided health insurance coverage due to COVID-19 shutdowns are eligible to obtain health insurance through healthcare.gov. Though the open enrollment period has passed, loss of employer-provided insurance qualifies individuals for special exceptions.

“Our job is to work together to protect the health and safety of Pennsylvanians as we beat this crisis, and the Administration isn’t doing it’s part,” said Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Pennsylvanians who’ve lost health insurance can sign up for coverage now at www.healthcare.gov. During these uncertain times, the last thing Pennsylvanians need to worry about is how they are going to be covered if they need to see their doctor or go to the emergency room.”

The Attorney General has been urging the Department of Health and Human Services to help individuals and families pursue the best coverage option for them, whether it is Exchange coverage, COBRA, Medicare, Medicaid, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. While the federal government’s promise to reimburse for the testing and treatment of COVID-19 for the uninsured is a step in the right direction, families and individuals may need to take advantage of the special enrollment exception to ensure more comprehensive healthcare.

To double check whether you are qualified for a special enrollment period, please visit the healthcare.gov eligibility screening tool located here.