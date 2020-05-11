Harrisburg -- AARP Pennsylvania is holding a virtual meeting with federal lawmakers to request a greater focus on help for older Americans and their families as they face health and economic challenges due to COVID-19. Older residents in nursing homes, those facing food insecurity, and those who have lost their jobs are in particularly dire situations.

"AARP Pennsylvania appreciates the significant bipartisan work Pennsylvania's members of Congress have already accomplished on behalf of older Americans during this unprecedented crisis, and more actions are now urgently needed," said AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh. "Older adults are at much greater risk from the coronavirus. It is critical that Congress continues to help older Americans confront health care and financial needs that are only growing."

AARP Pennsylvania leaders will speak with Senator Bob Casey, Representative Lloyd Smucker, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Rep. Matt Cartwright, Rep. Mary Scanlon, Rep. Susan Wild, and Rep. Brendan Boyle.

These virtual meetings are part of AARP's nationwide outreach, which has urged federal legislators to:

Protect people in nursing homes and other care facilities

Care facilities across the country have been devastated by the coronavirus, including the 126,000 Pennsylvania residents of nursing homes and other care facilities. There have been 9,625 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania's care facilities so far, resulting in 2,029 deaths.

AARP asks that facilities be required to provide opportunities for virtual visitations for their residents so that they can be safe while still having the chance to connect with their loved ones. There are also demands for increased testing, adequate personal protective equipment for staff, and sufficient staffing.

In addition, AARP wants a daily public release of the names of care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases, and a guarantee of transfer and discharge rights for residents and their families.

Invest more in nutrition programs

AARP is asking Congress to increase SNAP maximum benefits and the minimum monthly benefit. In addition, AARP wants Congress to suspend any rule changes that would narrow SNAP eligibility or reduce benefits while increasing access to online grocery shopping and delivery using SNAP benefits.

Give additional support to state and local governments

Increased financial support for state and local governments will help states to pay unemployment insurance and cover other needs. In addition, increased funding can help ensure that voting goes smoothly for states that are requiring mail-in ballots for upcoming elections.

In addition to AARP Pennsylvania, leaders from all other states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico will meet virtually with Congress members to ask their representatives to prioritize the needs of older Americans and their families.

For more information about AARP's activities related to the coronavirus, please click here.