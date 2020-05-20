Williamsport -- Open signs are out on sidewalks, welcome flags flap in the wind, and business owners are eager to welcome customers. But with a strict set of guidelines from the state and CDC, does everyone know best how to proceed?

Today, on a “back to business tour,” members from the UPMC team, along with Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, Ron Frick, president of the Lycoming County United Way, along with Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter reached out to businesses in various communities in Lycoming County.

Their message: thank you, and we’re here for you.

“System-wide, we want to help the helpers,” said Corinne McLaughlin, senior marketing specialist at UPMC in the Susquehanna region. Throughout this pandemic, McLaughlin said the community has extended kindness and support to health system staff, and they are ready to pay it forward.

A team, including UPMC’s own Will M. Sport, delivered balloons and goody bags to business owners with items they hope wil be useful in the reopening process. The bags include bottles of hand sanitizer made locally by Sabo’s LLC, window or mirror clings with proper handwashing steps, and information about a newly created Getting Back to Business Safely guide.

The online guide, a collaboration between UPMC, area Chambers of Commerce, and HealthyPartners, addresses common questions about how to prepare for, and deal with, COVID-19 in the workplace.

“Information changes quickly,” said Sam Sawyer, supervisor of business development at UPMC in the Susquehanna region. “The digital format allows us to update information as it changes,” sometimes weekly, he noted.

The online guide isn’t the only collaboration by area organizations and businesses through the COVID-19 crisis. Ron Frick and Jason Fink both praised the willingness of businesses to help one another, and the ability for community resources to aggregate and merge to help the less fortunate. “That happened in every community in Lycoming County,” said Fink. “Business owners know one another. They help one another. They want all the businesses to survive.”

Fink said it’s too early to put a percentage on how many businesses may remain closed for good. “It hasn’t been easy,” he said. “And for those that are reopening, there are new guidelines and expenses that come with the guidelines, all without earning any revenue for the last few months.”

For Mayor Derek Slaughter, today’s “help the helpers” event was a way to show appreciation to the community and local businesses for their unity in keeping Williamsport and surrounding communities safe.

The mayor’s COVID-19 advisory board has just finished a draft outlining a new loan program to distribute up to $750,000 at 0% interest to help area small businesses. “The advisory board has been soliciting information from businesses about their needs, from financial needs to how to better access PPE,” Slaughter said.

Advisory board members are in search of funding avenues. Chief Damon Hagan of the Williamsport Police is working with FEMA for available funds, and Stephanie Young is “leading the charge” for HUD and DCED funding possibilities, according to the mayor.

“I’m impressed with the innovation, creativity, and support people in this community have shown to one another,” said Slaughter. “From business to business, nonprofit to business, even individuals to businesses. We’ve fielded questions from community members asking what they can do to help.”

Today, as UPMC’s Sam Sawyer told Barb Miele, owner of Gustonian Gifts on the corner of West Fourth and Pine Streets in Williamsport, it was their turn to help.

Find the free 'Getting Back to Business Safely' resource here.