Coal Township, Pa. – The National Guard was deployed on Saturday to help Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township manage a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of 16 residents, according to the Department of Health.

As of Sept. 29, Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported in a notification letter to residents and families, "74 of COVID-19, our cumulative total is 133 confirmed resident case of COVID-19."

The letter continued, "We have 6 residents with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period. We have 26 active staff cases of COVID-19, our cumulative total is 51 confirmed staff cases of COVID-19. We have 1 staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period."

The letter does not address the reported 16 resident deaths listed on the state Department of Health's website.

The Pennsylvania National Guard's staffing support mission at Mountain View "consists of approximately 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics," said LTC Keith Hickox, state public affairs officer for the National Guard. "Since April the Pa. National Guard has conducted 20 staffing support missions, like this one, at long-term care facilities throughout Pennsylvania. These missions are initially planned for five days and extended based on the need."

The support includes care of patients, transport, and help with general departments such as housekeeping.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Mountain View had reported 97 confirmed resident cases of coronavirus and 29 staff cases, including 79 active resident cases and 19 active staff cases, according to the website.

The long-term care facility, located at 2050 Trevorton Road, reported their first COVID-19 case earlier this month. Administrators have been updating the daily case numbers on their website.

Geisinger Health System has been assisting Mountain View with education of staff on proper personal protective equipment and infectious disease control as part of the Regional Response Health Collaborative program.

This is the second long-term care home in Northumberland County to require the assistance of the National Guard.

Last month, the Milton Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center had a coronavirus outbreak that caused the death of more than 30 residents.

At least 108 residents and 59 staff were infected.

The National Guard was deployed to the long-term care facility and residents were transferred to other locations, including some Geisinger sites.

There have been eight long-term care facilities in Northumberland County with coronavirus cases. This includes a tally of 301 cases among residents, 79 staff cases and 46 deaths.

Mountain View has been following the proper mitigation guidelines, including restricting visitors, wearing the proper personal protective equipment and testing staff and residents, according to the website.