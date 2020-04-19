Washington, D.C. -- Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro and 13 other state Attorneys General across the nation have sent a letter demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency take back a March 26 memorandum that called for a reduction in civil enforcement of federal environmental laws during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The March 26 policy, called “COVID-19 Implications for EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Program,” applied retroactively to March 13 and currently has no end date.

In the policy, the EPA states that it does not intend to take action against companies that, for example, violate reporting and monitoring requirements as long as the company blames COVID-19 for their noncompliance.

Going further, the EPA's statement says that it may even forego enforcement in situations where noncompliance creates an imminent threat to public health or the environment. Air pollution is an especially prominent concern given its worsening of conditions like asthma, which can increase the risk of death from COVID-19.

According to the Attorneys General who sent the complaint, the lack of enforcement means that many communities, especially low income and minority communities, may be exposed to pollution without adequate warning.

“Right now, government agencies and businesses need to band together to keep Pennsylvanians safe,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “This is not the time for cynical attempts to slash public health protections, whose removal only benefits corporate interests. My office takes seriously our job to defend Pennsylvanians' constitutional right to clean air and pure water. I’m calling on the EPA to do the right thing and keep holding companies accountable that violate environmental standards.”

“As the chief law enforcement officers of our states, we are greatly concerned by the EPA’s announcement of a nationwide policy significantly curtailing enforcement of our nation’s bedrock environmental and public health laws,” said the group of Attorneys General in their letter. “Although it is appropriate for EPA to consider whether safeguards against the coronavirus impact the ability of industry to comply, the agency cannot—in the midst of a public health crisis—lose sight of its mission to protect public health and the environment. Because the policy turns a blind eye to the impacts on our communities of more pollution and lesser accountability, we strongly urge EPA to rescind it. We will continue to enforce our state environmental laws in a reasonable manner, and stand ready to hold regulated entities accountable under critical federal environmental laws if EPA will not.”

The letter and accompanying statement were signed by the attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The full letter is available to read here.