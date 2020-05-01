Pushing through the tough times, the long work hours or the isolation can be trying – and sometimes feel impossible.

Kimberly Delbo is a 25-year veteran of the health care industry and co-founder of Radiant & Resilient Leadership, a company designed to give support to health care workers.

These are her recommendations to help us stay mentally and physically healthy – especially during COVID-19:

1. Take time for yourself. Take a break from thinking about COVID-19. Enjoy nature. Take a walk. Intentionally relax.

2. Take a break from news and social media. Be careful of information overload.

3. Connect with family and friends. Even health care workers who can’t visit with their family in person should take advantage of video chat, or instant messaging.

4. Watch a funny movie. Humor is the best medicine.

5. Eat nutritious food. High stress can decrease immunity. Consume food that builds the immune system – such as citrus green veggies, yogurt, turmeric.

6. Meditation. Sit in a quiet area and think about things that are positive. Yoga. Deep breathing. Praying.

7. Talk to people. Find people you feel comfortable talking to who will give you a safe place to express your feelings.

8. Practice gratitude. Tell others how you are thankful for them and the things you are thankful for. When you wash your hands, think of ...

Find the entire list on On the PULSE