An antibody test for COVID-19 is a blood test that health care providers might perform to see whether or not you had the SARS-CoV-2 virus without having shown any symptoms. It's also called a serological test.

The test looks for antibodies in your blood, something your body makes to fight a virus. Vaccines also use antibodies to help your system develop immunity to potential viruses.

As researchers are working toward treatment, vaccine options, and increased testing capabilities; and health care providers continue to work on the forefront of the virus outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) supports the use of antibody or serological testing to identify people who may have been exposed to, or who have recovered from, a COVID-19 infection.

However, the FDA says there are limitations to these tests and risks to patients and the community if the test results are used as the sole basis to diagnose COVID-19.

According to the FDA an antibody test has not knowingly been validated for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection. While they remain open to receiving submissions for these tests for such uses, experts at the FDA say they don't expect an antibody test will difinitively diagnose or excluse a COVID-19 infection.

The FDA recommends your health care provider should continue to use the antibody test, knowing the limitations; to refrain from using the tests as the sole basis for a COVID-19 diagnosis; and to know that the FDA's authorized tests are listed on the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) page.

Serological tests can play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19 by helping health care professionals identify individuals who may have been exposed and may have developed an immune response. In the future, this may potentially be used to help determine, together with other clinical data, whether these individuals are less susceptible to infection.

Serological test results may also aid in determining who may qualify to donate blood that can be used to manufacture convalescent plasma as a possible treatment for those who are seriously ill from COVID-19.

