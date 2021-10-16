The ongoing scientific developments of COVID-19 vaccines continue to produce questions amongst researchers, physicians, and the public. Hospitals look to the FDA and CDC to administer new health practices, including the most recent focus of conversation — booster doses.

As of Thursday, Oct. 14, and Friday, Oct. 15, an FDA advisory committee voted in support of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) booster doses for high risk individuals, or anyone age 65 or older — a decision which follows Pfizer policies. The Moderna booster shot would be a half-dose, whereas Pfizer and J&J booster shots would be full doses.

On Friday, during a UPMC media briefing, health officials — UPMC Chief Medical Officer, Donald Yealy, and chief medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology, Graham Synder — clarified questions around booster shots and vaccines in general.

According to Yealy, each brand of booster vaccine has the same makeup as its original vaccine, though the quantity can vary, as in the case of Moderna. "I would also discourage people from viewing this as what's best, because all three of these vaccines work really well," said Synder.

Booster doses are recommended especially for those with weakened immune systems because their initial immune response to the virus was likely not as strong, according to Mayo Clinic.

Should non-risk groups consider a booster dose? According to Synder, "if you've had the initial full series, no matter which vaccine you chose, and you're not in that immunocompromised group, you are still well protected."

With sustained protection, a flu shot is advised before a booster shot. "The booster strategy is not here to fundamentally change the pandemic. It is here to remind us about the protection that's already been developed, so I would say it'd be more important to continue the other activities (i.e. masking, avoiding small gatherings) — and make sure you get a flu vaccination," said Yealy.

“Mix and match" vaccines? The matter of combining two different COVID-19 vaccines is still under consideration by the FDA. UPMC officials stress that current methods are effective; so the public should not worry about alternative methods unless the science proves them to be more effective.

Side effects? The VAERS system allows a provider or patient to report side effects that may be linked to vaccines. For example, research on vaccine-related blood clotting came out of VAERS reporting, according to Yealy. However, at this time, medical officials are not concerned about side effects.

Yealy said that the increased scrutiny, heightened awareness, and continual research of COVID-19 vaccines has reduced concerns that “[research] is missing important safety signals.”

Yealy added that side effects typically reveal themselves shortly after vaccination; long-term side effects of vaccines are rare. Researchers have supported this conclusion by describing the nature of a vaccine and the function of mRNA: Unlike a regular dose of medication, potential side effects of mRNA vaccine actually degrade, not build, over time.

According to the CDC, mRNA initiates an immediate immune response that results in protection from the virus. On their website, the CDC explains the process in simple terms: "The cell breaks down and gets rid of the mRNA soon after it is finished using the instructions [to create protection from the COVID-19 virus.]"

Dr. Yealy emphasized that any potential side effects would be minimal in comparison to consequences from a severe case of COVID-19. "The side effects of getting the infection COVID-19 are incredibly worse; they're more frequent more severe and harder to shake than anything you could imagine or observe from the vaccines," said Yealy. "You are making one of the safest bets possible with your life by choosing to get vaccinated."

Dr. Synder also spoke on the history of scientific research as it applies to current methods. "We've been dealing with monoclonal antibodies for a long time we've been dealing with mRNA technology for a long time; they're not particularly new to us, they are just new to the rest of the public, so we see it as an opportunity to not only improve someone's health, but to actually reaffirm the trust in the process, and our ability to positively impact everyone," said Synder.

Another component of UPMC strategy, pending CDC instructions, will be to provide multiple sites for people to get booster doses, or to begin the vaccine process if they have not started, according to Yealy.



